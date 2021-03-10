2 Texas Doctors Agree To Plead Guilty In Tricare Fraud Case

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 9:04 PM EST) -- Two doctors charged in an alleged $100 million Tricare fraud scheme agreed to plead guilty to charges of misusing a health identifier to write prescriptions and agreed to pay a total of $851,000 in restitution to the Defense Health Agency, according to court documents filed Wednesday. Walter Simmons and William F. Elder-Quintana are scheduled to enter guilty pleas in court Friday morning. Simmons and Elder-Quintana each admitted to using the unique health care identifying code for one patient to write prescriptions for three other patients. The guilty pleas come more than a year after a jury deadlocked in December 2019 on...

