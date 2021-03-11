Uber Drivers Who Won Class Status Seek To Help In Other Suit

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 3:04 PM EST) -- California Uber drivers who won certification on misclassification claims seek to back drivers in a separate suit by arguing that the state's Proposition 22 is not retroactive, according to a filing in federal court looking to stall the ride-hailing company's bid for dismissal. In a proposed administrative motion Wednesday, the drivers in the separate case asked the court to delay ruling on Uber Technologies Inc.'s motion to dismiss until they can intervene. They argued that there is overlap between the driver groups in the two cases, asserted a "risk of inconsistent rulings" and indicated that the judge should follow the ruling...

