9th Circ. Lets ICE Contractor Dispute Class Cert. In Wage Suit

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 5:41 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit will allow a U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement private prison contractor to appeal certification of a class of immigrant detainees who claimed they were forced to clean detention facilities without proper pay under law. Circuit Court Judges Patrick Bumatay and Milan Smith granted CoreCivic Inc.'s request for an interlocutory appeal of a California federal court's class certification decision in the wage and hour suit and ordered the company to "perfect the appeal" in 14 days, according to Wednesday's order. This appeal stems from a class action filed by former detainees Sylvester Owino and Jonathan Gomez alleging that CoreCivic,...

