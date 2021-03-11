Youth Soccer Exec Pleads Guilty In Visa Fraud Scheme

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 11:47 AM EST) -- The former operating chief of a Massachusetts youth soccer organization admitted to taking part in a three-year-long visa fraud scheme Wednesday, pleading guilty to federal conspiracy charges. Federal prosecutors in February charged Justin Capell, 39, with conspiracy to commit visa fraud by lying on visa applications to get immigration papers for athletic support staff. Capell's organization, Waltham, Massachusetts-based Global Premier Soccer, relied on hiring foreign nationals to run its youth soccer clinics, town leagues, elite club leagues, tournaments and international residential academies, according to court papers. The foreign hires were in the U.S. on temporary, non-immigrant visas. The visa applications Capell...

