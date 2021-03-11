Judge Axes Counterclaim In Hard Rock Hotel Collapse Suit

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 6:27 PM EST) -- A New Orleans developer can't pursue a counterclaim against a demolition company for allegedly blocking it from shifting contractors in taking down a partially collapsed Hard Rock Hotel construction site in the birthplace of jazz, according to an order from a Louisiana federal court. U.S. District Judge Eldon Fallon on Wednesday tossed a counterclaim for business interference lobbed by 1031 Canal Development LLC against D.H. Griffin Wrecking Co. Inc. in a suit originally filed in March 2020 by the contractor over an agreement to take down the remains of the hotel. The judge said in an order the developer failed to show...

