Ex-NBC Entertainment Lawyer Joins Davis Wright LA Office

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 4:45 PM EST) -- A former NBC Entertainment lawyer has joined Davis Wright Tremaine LLP's entertainment practice, the firm announced Wednesday. Michelle Quijano, who served as vice president of legal affairs at NBC Entertainment, was hired as of counsel at Davis Wright. Quijano told Law360 Pulse that she had been working as a client for the firm for many years and is looking forward to advancing her career in private practice. "They've always been a firm I've looked up to and I really appreciate their knowledge and expertise in the industry," she said. "Moving from in-house to private practice, it's a way to expand your...

