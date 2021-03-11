Harley, Goodyear Duck Defect Suit Over Motorcycle Crash

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 3:35 PM EST) -- A Utah federal judge has cleared Harley-Davidson Motor Co. Group LLC, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. and Sumitomo Rubber USA LLC from a suit alleging a defective tire and rim caused a Harley rider's fatal accident, saying the rider's family couldn't show the tire caused the crash. In an order filed Wednesday, Judge David Nuffer of the U.S. District Court for the District of Utah granted summary judgment to the three companies on claims brought by Angela K. Nielson, who had alleged the rear tire suddenly and catastrophically failed while she and her husband, Brett Nielson, were riding his motorcycle while...

