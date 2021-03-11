AT&T Dodges Interference Claims In Staffing Co. Row

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 10:36 PM EST) -- AT&T can't shrug off most of a suit accusing it of helping a staffing company's employees find better-paying jobs with a competitor that would still allow them to work with the telecom giant, according to an Illinois federal court. U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Durkin largely denied the motion to dismiss Wednesday, with one small caveat. He did ditch "any claim for tortious interference with contract based on the non-compete provisions." Tekway claims that AT&T and a third party — a staffing company called Pinnacle that served as the middleman between Tekway and AT&T — interfered with the non-compete contract Tekway...

