Warburg Pincus, Hillhouse Lead $700M JD.Com Investment

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 6:05 PM EST) -- Warburg Pincus and fellow private equity firm Hillhouse Capital announced Thursday that they are leading a group of investors planning to inject about $700 million into e-commerce giant JD.com's property management arm. New York-based Warburg Pincus LLC and Hillhouse Capital Management said they are contributing to infrastructure asset management and integrated service platform JD Property Management's Series A financing round, according to the statement. JD.com said in a separate statement that it will retain its majority stake in JD Property after the transaction closes. Ellen Ng, a Warburg Pincus managing director and the head of its China Real Estate arm, said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS