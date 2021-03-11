States Pick Up Public Charge Fight After Biden Drops Defense

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 2:30 PM EST) -- Eleven states have asked to defend the Trump-era immigration wealth test after the Biden administration "effectively abandoned" the rule, telling the Ninth Circuit they plan on appealing an order blocking the policy to the U.S. Supreme Court. Arizona led a coalition of states, including Texas, to seek permission late Wednesday to defend public charge. They derided the Biden administration's decision to pull all legal support for the policy, saying the withdrawn defense invalidates public charge and will harm state residents who rely on already strained welfare programs. "Because invalidation of the public charge rule will directly harm the states, they now...

