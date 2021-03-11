Atty Can't Shake Ruling He Breached Settlement With Client

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 8:40 PM EST) -- A Texas appellate court declined Thursday to undo a judgment against an attorney who stopped making settlement payments to an ex-client who then accused him of breach of contract. A three-justice panel of the First Court of Appeals in Houston upheld the judgment against attorney Prince Uchenchi Nwakanma in the dispute with former client Umawa Imo, rejecting Nwakanma's argument that Imo didn't uphold his side of the settlement. According to court documents, Imo had retained Nwakanma for $2 million to defend him against health care fraud claims, but was sentenced to 27 years in prison in October 2011 and ordered to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS