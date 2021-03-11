NY Sports Club Says Ch. 11 Injunction Voids NY AG Deal

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 5:10 PM EST) -- The owner of the New York Sports Club chain asked a Delaware bankruptcy judge late Wednesday to void a $250,000 settlement reached with the New York attorney general over membership fee overcharges because the claims involved were included in Chapter 11 plan releases. In a motion asking the court to enforce the confirmed Chapter 11 plan's release and injunction provisions, Town Sports International LLC and co-debtor Town Sports International Holdings Inc. said the attorney general's office never opted out of those provisions, and the actions included in a New York state court complaint were released in the plan. The debtor said...

