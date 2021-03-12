GOP Wavers On Giving Media Collective Bargaining Power

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 11:05 PM EST) -- House Republicans seem to largely agree that the rapidly shrinking landscape of local journalism is a problem but remained wary at a Friday morning committee hearing of a bipartisan proposal that would allow news outlets to band together to negotiate compensation with big tech platforms, such as Google and Facebook, that post their content. The hearing was technically on reviving competition in the media, but discussion of the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act is what took center stage. If passed, the bill would give newspapers and other media outlets an antitrust exemption that would allow them to team up to recoup ad dollars...

