Congress Rolls Out $94B Broadband Funding Package

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 4:59 PM EST) -- A bill dedicating over $94 billion to broadband expansion and affordability was unveiled in the House and Senate early Thursday, promising support for both internet infrastructure and programs to help disadvantaged Americans afford connectivity. Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., introduced in their respective chambers the Accessible, Affordable Internet for All Act, which would tie $80 billion in broadband infrastructure funding to an obligation for providers to offer affordable internet plans. The bill would also expand, by $6 billion, a recently launched emergency broadband fund under the umbrella of the Federal Communications Commission; add $2 billion to the...

