Facebook Nixes Plan For Undersea Fiber Cable To Hong Kong

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 7:18 PM EST) -- A consortium led by Facebook Inc. has told the Federal Communications Commission it won't further pursue plans to build an undersea fiber cable link to Hong Kong, citing ongoing U.S. security concerns about China. The companies involved in the project bowed out in a filing this week with the FCC's International Bureau, formally withdrawing from a license request. Their decision followed concerns at the interagency group of federal officials tasked with evaluating telecom deals with foreign entities for potential security issues, an effort that has intensified in the midst of worsening tensions with the Chinese government. Facebook directly linked that scrutiny...

