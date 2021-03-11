Harris County Sues State Over Houston Highway Project

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 5:53 PM EST) -- The Texas Department of Transportation ran roughshod over environmental review requirements and ignored the concerns of local community members when approving the expansion and widening of an interstate highway that runs through Houston, Harris County said in a lawsuit Thursday. The county, which encompasses Houston, said in a Texas federal court complaint that the state violated the National Environmental Policy Act and elements of the Administrative Procedure Act aimed at barring arbitrary and capricious decisions when approving the North Houston Highway Improvement Project, which calls for an expansion and widening of Interstate 45 from south of downtown Houston up to the...

