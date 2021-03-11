Fed. Circ. Backs Army Corps' 1-Day Bidding Extension

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 7:07 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit backed the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' decision to award a construction contract to a joint venture that a rival claimed had missed the bidding deadline, finding Thursday that the government properly extended the deadline despite a technical glitch. Website difficulties had delayed an Army Corps notice that it was extending the deadline to bid on a construction project at the Powidz Air Base, but because a contracting officer had emailed bidders about the extension before the initial deadline had passed, the extension was valid, the three-judge panel determined. "The Claims Court correctly concluded that the Army Corps...

