Apple Says Ex-Product Designer Leaked Secrets To Press

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 6:52 PM EST) -- A former Apple product designer stole trade secrets to help his new employer and leaked other secrets to a reporter in an attempt to benefit a startup he'd invested in, the tech giant said in a California federal court suit Thursday. Simon Lancaster, who worked at Apple Inc. for more than a decade and helped design the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pros, according to an unrelated press release, began communicating with the reporter in 2018 and was handing over confidential Apple documents by the next year, according to the complaint. "Lancaster abused his position and trust within the company to systematically...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS