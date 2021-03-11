Ex-Political Aide Avoids Prison For Trying To Fix Hoops Game

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 9:26 PM EST) -- A former political staffer who prosecutors say bragged on a wiretapped phone to a Mafia-linked friend that he could fix an NCAA basketball game avoided any prison time on Thursday, despite a contentious sentencing hearing in which he was repeatedly castigated by a federal judge. Benjamin Bifalco, who worked as a low-level staffer in 2019 for Nicole Malliotakis, then a Republican New York assemblywoman from Staten Island and now a congresswoman, was accused of conspiring with Colombo crime family associate Joseph Amato Jr. to rig a Division I college basketball game. Bifalco, 26, who was fired after his 2019 arrest, pled...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS