Citrus Grower Hit With Class Action Over Unpaid Wages

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 9:04 PM EST) -- A citrus company has squeezed seasonal agricultural workers out of wages, travel-time pay and rest breaks, according to a proposed class action filed Wednesday in California federal court. Agricultural workers for Bee Sweet Citrus Inc., a grower and shipper of grapefruits, oranges and other citrus products, sued the farming company claiming it violated the U.S. Migrant and Seasonal Agricultural Worker Protection Act and Golden State labor laws. The company regularly forced laborers to work off-the-clock, travel between fields without pay and use their own tools without reimbursement, the complaint says. "[Bee Sweet's] failure to pay all appropriate compensation was knowing and willful," the complaint says....

