Citigroup Can't Duck Trader's Malicious Prosecution Claims

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 11:07 PM EST) -- Citigroup Inc. must face a $112 million malicious prosecution suit brought by a former London-based trader who's been acquitted on foreign exchange-rigging charges, a New York federal court ruled Thursday, finding that the trader has adequately alleged the bank knowingly fed the Justice Department false information about him. Rohan Ramchandani, the former head of Citigroup's European forex spot-market trading desk, was among three traders acquitted by a Manhattan federal jury in 2018. Ramchandani has accused the bank of lying to the U.S. Department of Justice to save itself during an antitrust probe into allegations that traders from several major banks colluded to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS