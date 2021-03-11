Calif. Regulator Says Car Insurers Overcharged Amid COVID

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 10:26 PM EST) -- A California insurance regulator ordered auto insurers Thursday to report back by the end of next month on how they plan to repay drivers for premiums that were overcharged based on the fact that pandemic stay-at-home orders reduced risk on the road. California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara said that preliminary review by the California Department of Insurance indicates that from March 2020 through September, the top auto insurers overcharged drivers by 8%. "While millions of us stayed home helping to fight the spread of the virus and reducing the risk of accidents for our essential workers, insurance companies continued to collect...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS