9th Circ. Won't Jump-Start Hertz Age Bias Suit

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 1:16 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit declined to upset a Hertz Corp. win in a fired payroll worker's age bias and defamation suit, saying the ex-employee hadn't rebutted the rental car company's assertion that his termination stemmed from poor performance. A three-judge panel on Thursday affirmed Hertz's summary judgment win in former employee Rustico Siazon's case, saying Siazon had no proof the company's reason for firing him — a lengthy disciplinary record — was a cover-up for age discrimination. The court also turned down Siazon's arguments that Hertz defamed him in the process, holding that write-ups against him were made in a protected context....

