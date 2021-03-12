Cos. Sue Over H-1B Petitions Rejected Based On Start Dates

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 7:29 PM EST) -- Seven businesses have called U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services into a Massachusetts federal court, accusing it of arbitrarily denying their petitions to sponsor foreign workers on H-1B visas because they didn't backdate the employees' start days. The employers, which include IT, accounting, architecture and interior design firms located throughout the country as well as a Boston-based "open-source digital experience company," each say they filed their H-1B petitions after Oct. 1 last year, before USCIS' Nov. 16 deadline. Each of their petitions was rejected simply because the employers failed to list Oct. 1, which had already passed, as their H-1B employee's first...

