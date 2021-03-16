Calif. Bill Signals Climate Disclosure Requirement Trend

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 5:51 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden's election and early actions in office are widely believed to herald a new era in corporate climate disclosures. But while much attention has been paid to federal actions, states have begun to explore implementing their own climate change disclosure laws. One of the most ambitious of those efforts to date is California's S.B. 260. Introduced by California State Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, as the Climate Corporate Accountability Act, S.B. 260 would require large companies operating in California to report their greenhouse gas emissions, and establish a mitigation plan to reduce their carbon footprint. Although it is still...

