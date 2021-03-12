Honda Aircraft Co. Sues 2 Banks Over Plane Lease Default

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 8:31 PM EST) -- Plane manufacturer Honda Aircraft Co. LLC has sued the Bank of Utah and the Apple Bank for Savings, accusing the two of failing to honor the terms of a complex financial agreement intended to help a foundering air charter broker that purchased several Honda airplanes. In the suit, which was filed Thursday, Honda Aircraft and its parent company, American Honda Motor Co. Inc., the Japanese carmaker's U.S. subsidiary, claimed that it had become a party to the financial arrangement with the two banks after Wing Spirit Inc., a Hawaii-based company that helps individuals charter planes, sought to buy a total of...

