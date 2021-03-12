Acquitted Ex-Trader Says 'Spiteful' DOJ Withholding Evidence

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 6:31 PM EST) -- A former JPMorgan foreign currency trader who was acquitted of rate-rigging charges in 2018 accused the U.S. Department of Justice of "playing a shell game" with evidence from his criminal case that he says would clear him in an ongoing parallel civil enforcement action. In a complaint filed in D.C. federal court on Thursday, Richard Usher claimed that the DOJ has adopted a "spiteful strategy" of refusing to grant him permission to use some three million pieces of exculpatory discovery materials he already possesses to defend himself in an Office of the Comptroller of the Currency proceeding. "Usher's request is exceedingly...

