Lyft Investors Say Common Questions Call For Class Cert.

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 10:45 PM EST) -- Lyft investors urged a California federal judge to certify class claims that the ride hailing company concealed sexual assault allegations against drivers, saying individual trials aren't necessary because there are common questions over what Lyft disclosed about the magnitude of allegations and related litigation. During a remote hearing Thursday, an attorney for the proposed class of investors urged U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr. to reject the argument by Lyft Inc. and 10 of its former and current executives and directors that at least some of its IPO investors knew about two particular sets of challenges the company was facing...

