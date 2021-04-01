Real Estate Lawyers On The Move

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 6:20 PM EDT) -- Ashley Hutto-Schultz Ashley Hutto-Schultz has joined the Washington, D.C., office of Davis Wright Tremaine LLP as counsel. Hutto-Schultz worked at Hogan Lovells and Morrison & Foerster LLP earlier in her career. She brings experience representing mortgage lenders and servicers as well as other parties that work in the mortgage industry. LaVon Johns Miller Canfield PLC has brought on LaVon Johns as a principal in the firm's Chicago office. Johns specializes in public-private partnerships and has extensive experience helping the city of Chicago with such arrangements. Noah Bilenker Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP has added Noah Bilenker as a partner in New...

