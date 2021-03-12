NJ Court Skeptical Of FCA Claims Against Gilead, Shire

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 9:20 PM EST) -- A New Jersey state judge pushed back Friday on False Claims Act allegations against Gilead Sciences Inc., Shire PLC and other drugmakers from affiliates of a whistleblower company over allegedly unlawful marketing schemes, challenging the specificity of Medicaid fraud claims and whether certain programs at issue had been publicly disclosed. During back-to-back phone hearings on the pharmaceutical companies' separate bids to dismiss two FCA suits, Superior Court Judge Alberto Rivas expressed skepticism over claims from affiliates of the National Healthcare Analysis Group that the businesses engaged in schemes to induce prescriptions of their drugs to reap millions in Medicaid dollars....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS