Zoom Hits Former Partner With TM Suit After Deal Sours

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 3:20 PM EST) -- Zoom is suing a former business partner called RingCentral for allegedly continuing to use its trademarks after their relationship was terminated, calling it a "bait and switch" for the company's customers. In a heavily redacted complaint filed Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, Zoom claimed that RingCentral's use of Zoom's products and name had "continued unabated" despite repeated requests to stop. "Despite telling customers and investors that it is moving apace toward independence from Zoom, RingCentral in fact seeks to cling to Zoom's products, brand and extraordinary goodwill for as long as possible," Zoom wrote....

