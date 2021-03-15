Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Acer Therapeutics Derivative Settlement Gets Initial Nod

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 1:23 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Massachusetts gave an initial nod to the proposed settlement of a trio of shareholder derivative suits against Acer Therapeutics Inc. that would see the company making a slate of corporate reforms to end allegations it misled investors about the prospects for a drug it was developing.

In his Thursday order, U.S. District Judge George A. O'Toole granted preliminary approval to the deal between the company and shareholders who brought suits in Massachusetts, Delaware and New York.

"The settlement appears to be the product of serious, informed, non-collusive negotiations and falls within the range of possible approval," Judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!