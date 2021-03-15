Acer Therapeutics Derivative Settlement Gets Initial Nod

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 1:23 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Massachusetts gave an initial nod to the proposed settlement of a trio of shareholder derivative suits against Acer Therapeutics Inc. that would see the company making a slate of corporate reforms to end allegations it misled investors about the prospects for a drug it was developing. In his Thursday order, U.S. District Judge George A. O'Toole granted preliminary approval to the deal between the company and shareholders who brought suits in Massachusetts, Delaware and New York. "The settlement appears to be the product of serious, informed, non-collusive negotiations and falls within the range of possible approval," Judge...

