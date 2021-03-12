Dentons Assists With $111M Apollo-Brack Capital Loan

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 6:09 PM EST) -- Real estate investment trust Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has loaned $110.75 million to a Brack Capital entity for a residential condo project in Manhattan and Dentons worked on the matter, according to records made public in New York on Friday. A mortgage document filed Friday shows Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. provided the loan, a refinancing, for 720 West End Ave., and Brack Capital is in the midst of development of the 1920s-era building. Public records indicate that David Hall, a partner at Dentons and co-chair of the firm's global real estate group, worked on the deal, although it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS