Commerce Begins Public Outreach For Chip Shortage Probe

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 3:25 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce requested public comments on the overall state of the semiconductor supply chain, a probe that comes amid recent shortages within the global chip supply. Commerce's Friday call for comments followed President Joe Biden's executive order instituting a two-phase review of U.S. supply chains for critical goods, which also include high-capacity batteries, pharmaceuticals and rare earth minerals used in green energy products. Under that order, Commerce must submit a report by June identifying risks in semiconductor manufacturing and advanced packaging supply chains. The department must also propose a suite of policy ideas to mitigate the risks in...

