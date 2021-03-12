Hyatt Wage Class Action To Stay In Calif. Federal Court

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 7:20 PM EST) -- Hyatt Hotels Corp. workers' proposed wage and hour class action will stay in California federal court after a judge found that the suit met the standard for federal jurisdiction because its allegations could involve hundreds of workers and millions of dollars. Rebuking the workers' bid for remand, U.S. District Judge William Hayes ruled that Hyatt had shown enough evidence that the scope of the suit involving allegations the hotel giant cheated workers out of pay and breaks was large enough to meet the threshold for jurisdiction under the Class Action Fairness Act. Judge Hayes determined that the workers hadn't presented compelling...

