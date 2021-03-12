Southwest Exec Can't Hide Texts In Boeing Max RICO Suit

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 7:48 PM EST) -- Southwest Airlines' chief operating officer must produce texts and instant message exchanges he had with Boeing employees, regulators and others concerning the 737 Max 8 jets in a Texas racketeering case alleging Southwest and Boeing colluded to shore up public confidence in faulty jets. U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant said in a Thursday order that Southwest must search for, recover and produce all of COO Mike Van de Ven's text messages going back to 2011, including SMS text messages and iMessages on Apple devices, as well as any instant messages or direct messages on applications such as WhatsApp, Signal and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS