Calif. Court Rejects County's Expanded Pot Growing Tax

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 7:51 PM EST) -- A California appeals panel has affirmed a lower court's finding that Humboldt County unlawfully expanded the scope of a voter-approved measure taxing commercial marijuana cultivators, rejecting the county's argument that its changes to the measure merely clarified ambiguities. Judge Jim Humes, who wrote Thursday's unpublished opinion for the three-judge panel, said that the 2016 voter-approved provision known as Measure S allows the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors to amend the law in a way that does not increase the amount of the tax or broaden its scope. But in 2017 and 2018, the county extended the reach of the tax that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS