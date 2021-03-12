Judge Blocks Calif. Uber Drivers' Entry In Contractor Suit

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 5:21 PM EST) -- Uber drivers who won certification on misclassification claims can't have their say in a separate suit by drivers alleging unpaid wages that hinges on whether California's Proposition 22 worker classification measure is retroactive, a federal judge ruled. In an order Thursday, U.S. District Judge Phyllis J. Hamilton denied a request by drivers who received certification in January to delay ruling on a motion to dismiss until they could intervene in the separate case. The judge apparently did not agree with the drivers that there could be a "risk of inconsistent rulings" on whether Proposition 22 applies retroactively. Judge Hamilton marked the...

