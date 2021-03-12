JLL Lands $140M Construction Loan For Self-Storage Biz

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 5:06 PM EST) -- Self-storage business InSite Property Group has taken out a $140 million loan from Acore Capital to continue constructing and developing its real estate portfolio, according to an announcement Friday from Jones Lang LaSalle Inc., which arranged the financing. The floating-rate loan for InSite, operating under the brand Secure Space Self Storage, can be expanded to $215 million to further its goal to buy, develop and manage self storage facilities across the country, JLL said in the joint statement. "We appreciate the creativity of both the JLL and Acore teams in helping us structure a truly unique facility, which will provide us...

