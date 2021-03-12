Biden Admin. Wades Into Section 301 Tariff Litigation Storm

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 10:59 PM EST) -- The government defended two sets of Trump-era tariffs covering more than $300 billion worth of Chinese imports Friday in its first response to a consolidated case comprising thousands of complaints, asserting the president's broad discretion in international trade disputes. The U.S. Department of Justice rejected the central claims of importers' suits, saying that former President Donald Trump was within his rights to levy new tariffs against China as his standoff with Beijing intensified. More broadly, the government said both Trump's directives and the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative's implementation of them could not be reviewed. "Review of the President's discretionary...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS