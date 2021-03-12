Musk, Tesla Face Another Investor Suit Over 'Erratic' Tweets

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 11:36 PM EST) -- Tesla cycled through three general counsels in less than a year, an indication that they were unable to remain independent from the whims of CEO Elon Musk, according to the most recent investor suit against the company and Musk that focuses on the latter's "erratic" tweets. According to the heavily-redacted complaint filed by Chase Gharrity in Delaware Chancery Court on Thursday, the tweets violate a deal Musk reached with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that requires board supervision over his social media. These violations could lead to penalties and cause the share prices of Tesla to plummet, the complaint says....

