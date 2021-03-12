Judge Exasperated With Ex-CEO Who Must Pay $3M In Fees

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 10:13 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge awarded roughly $3 million in attorney fees to litigation funder Oasis Legal Finance, slamming the "incoherent and ineffective" behavior of the company's former CEO accused of infringing on the business's name. U.S. District Judge Robert W. Gettleman said Oasis Legal Finance had demonstrated that the case was "exceptional," giving the company all the costs they had asked for, which included $2,995,000 in attorney fees and about $108,000 in taxable costs. Its ex-CEO Gary Chodes was sued over founding or helping to found "Oasis Legal Finance Group" and "Oasis Disability Group." Instead of responding to the plaintiffs' fee...

