Higher Social Cost Of Carbon Will Support Biden Enviro Push

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 5:04 PM EDT) -- Upon taking office, President Joe Biden convened a task force to assess the social cost of greenhouse gases, as part of his comprehensive climate change agenda. At the end of February, the task force published an interim report estimating the cost of carbon at approximately $52 per ton. This figure is aligned with the Obama administration's estimates, but is a significant increase from the negligible cost of carbon tagged by the Trump administration.[1] The task force report is significant, because it suggests that the Biden administration will use that social cost of carbon, or SCC, figure in the cost-benefit analysis supporting what...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS