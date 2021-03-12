Ex-Theranos CEO Holmes Pregnant, Wants July Trial Delayed

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 7:43 PM EST) -- Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes and federal prosecutors told a California federal judge Friday that they reached an agreement to delay her criminal jury trial by more than a month, because she's expected to give birth when the trial is currently set to begin in July. In a joint status report, Holmes' counsel and federal prosecutors asked U.S. District Judge Edward Davila to push back the jury trial's start date from July 13 to later in the summer, with jury selection beginning Aug. 31, in light of Holmes' pregnancy. "The parties have met and conferred, and both parties agree that, in...

