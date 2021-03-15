WDTX Jury 'Left Adrift' In Roku Patent Win, Fed. Circ. Told

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 5:33 PM EDT) -- MV3 asked the Federal Circuit on Friday to toss a jury verdict that cleared Roku of infringement claims in a $41 million suit over screen-mirroring and screen-casting technology, arguing that U.S. District Judge Alan Albright failed to resolve "hotly contested" claim construction disputes during his first patent jury trial. In an opening brief seeking a new trial, MV3 Partner LLC said that Judge Albright did not properly construe key terms or clarify their scope, even though it was readily apparent that MV3 and Roku Inc. disagreed on claim construction during the trial. Judge Albright should have done two major things during...

