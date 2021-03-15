Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Roomba Maker IRobot Disposes Of Investor Suit

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 12:12 PM EDT) -- Bedford, Massachusetts-based iRobot Corp. ducked a stock-drop suit Friday when a judge ruled there wasn't sufficient evidence that the vacuum maker or its executives willfully misled investors after being forced to revise down financial expectations in 2019.

The proposed class action, which was first filed in New York in 2019 before being transferred and consolidated in Massachusetts, accused the Roomba maker of misleadingly reassuring investors that new competition in the robot vacuum space did not threaten its signature products.

But U.S. District Judge Denise J. Casper ruled Friday that none of the more than three dozen statements listed in the complaint were false...

