Judge Says BP Retirees Should Win Class Cert.

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 4:15 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of over 680 BP retirees should get class certification in a suit alleging the oil giant violated federal law when it denied promised pension benefits after buying their previous employer, a federal judge said Friday. U.S. Magistrate Judge Andrew M. Edison recommended class certification for a group of retirees who say the company violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act when it did not tell them about a risk they would receive smaller retirement benefits when their pension plan was switched after BP acquired Standard Oil of Ohio in 1987. Judge Edison suggested swatting away BP's arguments alleging...

