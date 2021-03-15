FedEx Disability Verdict Slashed To $2M From Nearly $7M

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 3:05 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge lopped $4.5 million in damages off a former FedEx truck driver's jury award but stopped short of granting the freight company a new trial in a disability bias case, saying there was no basis to upset the jury's finding. In a flurry of orders Friday, U.S. District Judge Marsha Pechman amended the judgment, granted ex-driver David Goldstine $1.1 million in attorney fees and costs, and set a post-judgment interest rate. But she didn't buy FedEx Freight Inc.'s arguments that Goldstine didn't actually have a disability and that the Zoom jury trial last year was unfair. "The court...

