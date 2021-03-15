US Marshals Defend Role In Immigration Enforcement

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 4:38 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Marshals Service wants to end a class action seeking to bar U.S. marshals from facilitating immigration arrests, arguing that as the "oldest law enforcement agency in the country," it has wide-ranging police powers that authorize cooperation with immigration officials. The service told the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia in a summary judgment motion Friday that federal law and delegated authority empowers marshals to honor Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainers and administrative warrants through brief custodial holds. "The authority to maintain custody of individuals subject to ICE detainers fits comfortably within the U.S. Marshals' general statutory and regulatory...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS