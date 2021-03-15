Flip-Flop Co. Faces $10M Suit Over Distributor Pact

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 9:12 PM EDT) -- A businessman who claims to have been forced out of two companies that inked lucrative distributorship deals with Alpargatas SA is seeking more than $10 million from the Brazilian shoemaker, which he has accused of wrongly failing to pay its share of arbitration costs. Daniel De Macedo Monteiro alleges in his complaint filed late last year that Alpargatas — the company that makes the popular Havaianas flip-flops — breached its agreement to arbitrate disputes arising out of the deal, through which companies that were formerly majority owned by Monteiro had agreed to distribute the trendy footwear in Mexico and Nicaragua....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS